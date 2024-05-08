Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 84.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 2118.56 croreNet profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 84.17% to Rs 57.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 2118.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2088.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.13% to Rs 359.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 9526.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9352.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content