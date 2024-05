Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Godrej Consumer Products announced that Dharnesh Gordhon, Business Head of Godrej Africa, Middle East, and USA (GAUM), has decided to leave the organisation to focus on personal priorities. Aasif Malbari who is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company will additionally act as President - GAUM with effect from 1 July 2024.