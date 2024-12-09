Godrej Consumer Products Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Syngene International Ltd, Marico Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd and Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2024.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 9.27% to Rs 1121 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22023 shares in the past one month.

 

Syngene International Ltd crashed 5.04% to Rs 873.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16233 shares in the past one month.

Marico Ltd lost 4.64% to Rs 603.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44810 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd slipped 4.34% to Rs 16808.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2954 shares in the past one month.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd dropped 4.23% to Rs 468. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36709 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

