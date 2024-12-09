Business Standard
Rahul Narvekar elected as Maharashtra Assembly speaker

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
BJP leader Rahul Narvekar was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The proposal to appoint Narvekar to the post was tabled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar officially announced the appointment. CM Fadnavis congratulated Narvekar and expressed confidence in his ability to uphold the House's traditions and conduct its business impartially.

Earlier today, the remaining newly elected MLAs were sworn in by Protem Speaker Kolambkar. Subsequently, Chief Minister Fadnavis introduced Deputy Chief Ministers Pawar and Shinde to the House.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

