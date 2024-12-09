Business Standard
Tejashwi promises raise in social security pension if gets power in Bihar

Former Bihar deputy chief minister said the amount paid to senior citizens, widows and people with disabilities would be increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 per month

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday promised a more than three-fold rise in the amount paid to beneficiaries of social security schemes in Bihar, if the coalition headed by his party came to power in the state.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister said the amount paid to senior citizens, widows and people with disabilities would be increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 per month.

"If we form the government after the assembly polls due next year, people over 60 years of age or with disabilities as also widows will get Rs 1,500 per month by way of the social security schemes in place," said Yadav, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

 

The RJD leader, whose party is a partner in the ruling coalition in adjoining Jharkhand, where social security schemes played a role in helping JMM leader Hemant Soren's return to power, asserted, "we deliver on our promises whenever we get a chance", even as he termed as "meagre" the Rs 400 per month currently paid in Bihar.

The latest announcement from Yadav comes a week after he had promised "200 units of free electricity" to the people of the state alleging that they were reeling under exorbitant tariff rates and faulty billing on account of pre-paid meters.

Incidentally, the RJD leader also likes to claim credit for large-scale recruitment in government departments in Bihar, linking these to his promise of "10 lakh jobs" ahead of 2020 assembly polls, much to the chagrin of JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tejashwi Yadav Janata Dal Bihar Bihar Elections

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

