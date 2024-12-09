Mumbai leads in trend of tech roles rising among non-tech sectors: Study

Mumbai has emerged as a leading region for the rising trend of tech roles expanding within non-tech sectors, according to a report by Naukri.com.
The analysis highlighted that Mumbai recorded a 17 per cent growth in October 2024, making it a frontrunner among cities witnessing the expansion of tech roles into non-tech sectors.
This was followed by Delhi/NCR, which saw a 12 per cent rise, while Chennai (9 per cent), Hyderabad (8 per cent), and Bengaluru (5 per cent) displayed steady positive momentum.
The oil and gas domain recorded double-digit growth in engineering roles throughout the year, peaking at 25 per cent in October. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and retail sectors also contributed significantly, marking 12 per cent and 18 per cent year-on-year growth, respectively, during the same period, signifying a cross-sectoral push for technological expertise.
The auto and auto ancillary sector, traditionally cautious in adopting technology, made a notable comeback in the second quarter, achieving an 8 per cent rise. Simultaneously, engineering roles in the medical and healthcare sectors surged by 10 per cent, underscoring the expanding demand for technical expertise across diverse industries.
The growing demand for tech roles in non-tech sectors highlights a transformative shift in employment dynamics. As organisations increasingly integrate technology into their core operations, they are opening exciting avenues for technical professionals beyond the conventional IT landscape, the report noted.
This trend presents a crucial opportunity for companies to refine their hiring strategies to attract top talent while adapting to the evolving demands of a tech-driven future. With technology reshaping industries, investing in upskilling and reskilling programmes is no longer optional but essential for building a workforce equipped to tackle future challenges.