Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 10.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.35% to Rs 128.26 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 110.73% to Rs 80.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.27% to Rs 464.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

