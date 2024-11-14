Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 229.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.03% to Rs 4804.96 croreNet profit of Godrej Industries rose 229.46% to Rs 287.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 4804.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3937.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4804.963937.61 22 OPM %11.966.74 -PBDT536.58329.70 63 PBT428.66240.40 78 NP287.6287.30 229
