Sujala Trading & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.380.41 -7 OPM %76.32-195.12 -PBDT0.29-0.80 LP PBT0.29-0.80 LP NP0.29-0.80 LP
