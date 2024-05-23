Godrej Properties garners Rs 2,000 cr from launch of Godrej Jardinia, Noida

After the success of Godrej Tropical Isle in the same sector last year, Godrej Jardinia marks yet another Rs 2000+ crore launch for Godrej Properties in the Noida market, and the fourth launch with Rs 2000+ crore sales in NCR in the past four quarters.

Sector 146 is a prominent upcoming residential corridor in Noida. It provides access to high-quality social and commercial infrastructure like the Noida SEZ, entertainment hubs, and Film City. The area provides good connectivity to the upcoming Jewar Airport, as well as to the metro station, Noida Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold ~ 650 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Jardinia, located in Sector 146, Noida. Launched in May 2024, this is Godrej Properties' most successful-ever launch in Noida in terms of the value of sales achieved.