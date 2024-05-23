Business Standard
Macrotech Developers Ltd Spikes 2.8%

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 9.38% over last one month compared to 7.33% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.66% rise in the SENSEX
Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 2.8% today to trade at Rs 1350.05. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.96% to quote at 8068.39. The index is up 7.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 1.63% and Sobha Ltd added 1.42% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 118.44 % over last one year compared to the 20.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 9.38% over last one month compared to 7.33% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7289 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38037 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1380 on 23 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 476.83 on 26 May 2023.
First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

