Godrej Properties garners sales of over Rs 1,000 cr from its first project in Hyderabad

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore with a total area of ~0.84 million sq. ft. in its project, Godrej Madison Avenue, located in Kokapet, Hyderabad. Launched in January 2025, this new project represents Godrej Properties' successful entry into Hyderabad, further strengthening its presence in Southern India.

Kokapet is one of Hyderabad's most sought-after residential and commercial hubs. Godrej Madison Avenue is strategically located on the well-developed Golden Mile Road with access to reputed schools, health facilities, neighbourhood retail, and premium lifestyle offerings that further enhance its appeal among homebuyers and investors. The area also offers seamless connectivity to Outer Ring Road, Financial District, Gachibowli, and HITEC City.

 

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are thrilled with the response to our first project in Hyderabad. This success reiterates the huge growth opportunity available to Godrej Properties in Hyderabad and the strong demand for premium residential developments in Kokapet. This success also strengthens our commitment to expanding in Hyderabad where we will be launching a second project shortly."

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

