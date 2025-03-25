Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pearl Global Inds incorporates subsidiary in Bangladesh

Pearl Global Inds incorporates subsidiary in Bangladesh

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Pearl Global Industries said that it has incorporated a subsidiary company, Pearl Knitting & Dyeing Industries in Bangladesh on 23 March 2025.

The subsidiary company has been incorporated to setup Knit Fabric Processing along with garment manufacturing facility. The company holds a 99.90% stake in the shares of Pearl Knitting & Dyeing Industries, with an initial investment of $10,000.

It is incorporated as subsidiary of Pearl Global Industries. However, necessary approval would be taken as and when any related party transactions will be undertaken

Pearl Global Industries is a multinational cloth manufacturing company in India that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to brands across the globe.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 57.4% to Rs 56.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 35.75 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 45.2% YoY to Rs 1022.53 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.45% to end at Rs 1281.85 on Monday, 24 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

