Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales decline 34.16% to Rs 12.24 crore
Net Loss of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.16% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.2418.59 -34 OPM %19.205.86 -PBDT-0.79-0.31 -155 PBT-0.79-0.31 -155 NP-0.57-0.22 -159
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

