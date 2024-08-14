Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.16% to Rs 12.24 croreNet Loss of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.16% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.2418.59 -34 OPM %19.205.86 -PBDT-0.79-0.31 -155 PBT-0.79-0.31 -155 NP-0.57-0.22 -159
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content