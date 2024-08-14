Jainex Aamcol reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 5.80 croreNet profit of Jainex Aamcol reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.804.52 28 OPM %11.908.63 -PBDT0.600.28 114 PBT0.440.13 238 NP0.33-0.08 LP
