Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit declines 52.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 750.00% to Rs 5.61 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Tirupati Fincorp declined 52.63% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 750.00% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.610.6618.54100.000.240.510.240.510.180.38