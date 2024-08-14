Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit declines 52.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 750.00% to Rs 5.61 croreNet profit of Tirupati Fincorp declined 52.63% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 750.00% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.610.66 750 OPM %18.54100.00 -PBDT0.240.51 -53 PBT0.240.51 -53 NP0.180.38 -53
