GoI announces the sale (re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.68% Government Security 2040 for a notified amount of Rs 16,000 crore and (ii) 6.90% Government Security 2065 for a notified amount of Rs 16,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on August 29, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

