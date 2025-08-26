Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS Intl spurts on bagging order worth Rs 2,055 cr from UIDAI

BLS Intl spurts on bagging order worth Rs 2,055 cr from UIDAI

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

BLS International Services rallied 3.78% to Rs 382.40 after the company has received a work order worth Rs 2,055.35 crore from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, Government of India.

The company has secured a significant order to serve as the service provider for establishing and running district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) across India. These centers will offer appointment and walk-in based Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and other miscellaneous Aadhaar-related services.

This contract involves outsourcing the delivery of public services as part of a project aimed at expanding Aadhaar accessibility nationwide. The contract is set to be executed over a period of six years.

 

The company has confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies hold any interest in the entity that awarded this contract. Furthermore, the order does not fall under related party transactions and is conducted at arms length.

BLS International Services is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. It operates in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. The company works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, & consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 49.8% to Rs 181 crore on 44.23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 710.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

