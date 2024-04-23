Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gokaldas Exports announces closure of QIP issue

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Approves issue price of Rs 775 per equity share
Gokaldas Exports announced the closure of its QIP issue on 23 April 2024. The fund raise committee of the company has determined and approved the issue price of Rs 775 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 770 per equity share) which takes into account a discount of 1.90% (i.e. Rs 14.99 per equity share) on the floor price of Rs 789.99 per equity share. The QIP was opened on 18 April 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon