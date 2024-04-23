Gokaldas Exports announces closure of QIP issue

Approves issue price of Rs 775 per equity share

Gokaldas Exports announced the closure of its QIP issue on 23 April 2024. The fund raise committee of the company has determined and approved the issue price of Rs 775 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 770 per equity share) which takes into account a discount of 1.90% (i.e. Rs 14.99 per equity share) on the floor price of Rs 789.99 per equity share. The QIP was opened on 18 April 2024.