Goldedge Estate & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Goldedge Estate & Investments reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.06 -17 OPM %20.000 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
