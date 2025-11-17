Pace Digitek consolidated net profit declines 32.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 533.45 croreNet profit of Pace Digitek declined 32.70% to Rs 64.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 533.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 846.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales533.45846.19 -37 OPM %17.6422.10 -PBDT97.68146.33 -33 PBT95.59144.64 -34 NP64.0895.22 -33
