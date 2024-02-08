Sensex (    %)
                        
Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 13.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 201.82 crore
Net profit of Goldiam International rose 13.70% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 201.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 178.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales201.82178.18 13 OPM %20.1318.41 -PBDT43.7340.50 8 PBT42.0738.69 9 NP32.4628.55 14
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

