Singapore Market falls 0.42%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 13.24 points, or 0.42%, to 3,142.91 after trading between 3,138.22 and 3,165.33. Volume of 1.39 billion shares worth S$1.09 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 272 to 254.
The STIs biggest gainer was DFI Retail Group, rising 3.45% to S$2.10, while the biggest decliner was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, down 3.9% to S$2.70.
Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 0.03% to S$32.46 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gaining 0.08% at S$12.98 while United Overseas Bank was down 0.18% at S$28.22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content