Torrent Power announced that CRISIL has assigned the long term credit rating of proposed non-convertible debentures of amounting to ₹ 700 Crore and re-affirmed long-term Bank Loan facilities and long term outstanding non-convertible debentures as CRISIL AA+/Stable. CRISIL Ratings has also re-affirmed short-term Bank Loan facilities and commercial paper as CRISIL A1+.