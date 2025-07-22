Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 973.04 croreNet profit of Goodluck India rose 11.65% to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 973.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 904.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales973.04904.84 8 OPM %9.488.29 -PBDT67.8557.97 17 PBT53.3447.86 11 NP39.8735.71 12
