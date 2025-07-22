Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 295.92 crore

Net profit of VST Industries rose 4.76% to Rs 56.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 295.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 320.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales295.92320.62 -8 OPM %26.0022.86 -PBDT87.7482.36 7 PBT75.9972.28 5 NP56.1353.58 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kirloskar Pneumatic slumps on muted Q1 numbers

Kirloskar Pneumatic slumps on muted Q1 numbers

Blue Jet Healthcare hits the floor as Q1 PAT tumbles 17% QoQ to Rs 91 cr

Blue Jet Healthcare hits the floor as Q1 PAT tumbles 17% QoQ to Rs 91 cr

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon