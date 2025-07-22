Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd and Quadrant Future Tek Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2025.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 906.15 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28501 shares in the past one month.

 

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd tumbled 8.48% to Rs 56.47. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5435 shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd crashed 7.76% to Rs 280.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2094 shares in the past one month.

Goodluck India Ltd pared 7.41% to Rs 1081.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12145 shares in the past one month.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd fell 6.62% to Rs 482.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38926 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

