Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 24.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 904.84 crore
Net profit of Goodluck India rose 24.90% to Rs 35.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 904.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 846.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales904.84846.09 7 OPM %8.298.25 -PBDT57.9748.95 18 PBT47.8640.13 19 NP35.7128.59 25
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

