Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 24.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 24.90% to Rs 35.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 904.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 846.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.904.84846.098.298.2557.9748.9547.8640.1335.7128.59