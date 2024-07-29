Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.97% to Rs 941.43 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries rose 5.51% to Rs 77.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.97% to Rs 941.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 741.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.941.43741.4315.4116.85132.62115.70107.6197.0077.8073.74