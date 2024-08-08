Goodricke Group reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.15% to Rs 197.44 crore

Net profit of Goodricke Group reported to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.15% to Rs 197.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.197.44165.718.231.5715.392.5110.21-2.7512.49-1.77