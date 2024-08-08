Nikkei edges down 0.74%

The Nikkei average fell 0.74 percent to 34,831.15 while the broader Topix index closed 1.11 percent lower at 2,461.70.

The U.S. dollar briefly fell to the mid-145 yen range after a summary of opinions at the Bank of Japan's July policy meeting showed some members see room for further rate hikes and policy normalization.

Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.533 trillion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - up 0.9 percent on year. Imports were up 3.4 percent on year at 8.612 trillion yen, while exports rose an annual 5.9 percent to 9.169 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 556.3 billion yen.

Japanese markets fell notably amid lingering concern over slowing U.S. growth and recent market volatility.