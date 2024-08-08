Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nikkei edges down 0.74%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Japanese markets fell notably amid lingering concern over slowing U.S. growth and recent market volatility.
The Nikkei average fell 0.74 percent to 34,831.15 while the broader Topix index closed 1.11 percent lower at 2,461.70.
The U.S. dollar briefly fell to the mid-145 yen range after a summary of opinions at the Bank of Japan's July policy meeting showed some members see room for further rate hikes and policy normalization.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.533 trillion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - up 0.9 percent on year. Imports were up 3.4 percent on year at 8.612 trillion yen, while exports rose an annual 5.9 percent to 9.169 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 556.3 billion yen.
The capital account showed a deficit of 53.6 billion yen, while the financial account had a shortfall of 1.716 trillion yen.
The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 624.67 trillion yen.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Yarraji fails to qualify for 100m hurdles SF, finishes 4th in her repechage

Unitech Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 1,206 cr, total income at Rs 84 cr

So close, yet so far: What it feels like finishing fourth in Olympics

Sebi's new rules specify max limit for large value funds' tenure extension

Antim Panghal likely to get three-year ban for indiscipline at Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon