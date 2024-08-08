Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR ends lower in line with equities on RBI's status-quo rate decision

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee continued to trade in range bound moves to settled for the day lower by 1 paisa at 83.96 (provisional) against US dollar on Thursday, after the Reserve Bank expectedly kept the benchmark interest rate and stance unchanged for the ninth straight policy meeting. Weak domestic markets, surge in crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 581.79 points, or 0.73 percent, at 78,886.22 as the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady, as widely expected, and maintained its hawkish stance due to persistently high food inflation. The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 24,117, down 180.50 points, or 0.74 percent, from its previous close. However, a decline in the US Dollar index prevented the local unit from declining sharply. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.94 and touched an intraday low of 83.97 and a high of 83.93 against the dollar during the session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND 0-0 ESP in bronze medal tie; Aman's SF bout at 9:45 PM

Page Industries Q1 results: Net profit rises to Rs 165 cr on strong demand

ABB India PAT up 50% in June-qtr due to improved operational performance

Radico Khaitan expects 20% growth as Indians splurge on expensive liquor

New UPI feature to allow multiple users to use one account for transactions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon