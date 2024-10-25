Business Standard
Government launches Gram Panchayat Level Weather Forecasting

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Government has launched Gram Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting. This initiative, developed in collaboration between the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), marks a major step forward in climate preparedness at the grassroots level. This significant endeavour is part of the Government's 100 Days Agenda and reflects a Whole of Government approach, with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj working closely with expert Departments to bring transformative changes in grassroots governance. The initiative will provide Gram Panchayats with a five-day weather forecast and hourly updates, enabling rural communities to better plan agricultural activities and prepare for weather-related risks.

 

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

