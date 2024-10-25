Goldiam International opens its first store for lab-grown jewellery in Borivali, Mumbai

Goldiam International has signed a leave & license agreement for its retail operations for lab-grown diamond jewellery in Borivali, Kharghar (Navi Mumbai) and Turner Road-Bandra West under the brand ORIGEM".
Further, the first store for retail operations of the Company situated at Vikram Apartment, L.T. Road, Borivali West, Mumbai400092 opens to the public today i.e. on 25 October 2024 under brand name ORIGEM".
