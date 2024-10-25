Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goldiam International opens its first store for lab-grown jewellery in Borivali, Mumbai

Goldiam International opens its first store for lab-grown jewellery in Borivali, Mumbai

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
Goldiam International has signed a leave & license agreement for its retail operations for lab-grown diamond jewellery in Borivali, Kharghar (Navi Mumbai) and Turner Road-Bandra West under the brand ORIGEM".

Further, the first store for retail operations of the Company situated at Vikram Apartment, L.T. Road, Borivali West, Mumbai400092 opens to the public today i.e. on 25 October 2024 under brand name ORIGEM".

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 79,500, Nifty at 24,150; Bank, Auto, Cons, Oil drag around 2-3%

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Phillips gets his second to send IND on backfoot

AI

AI child abuse images spreading, law enforcement racing to stop them

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's will: 'Unlimited' care for dog Tito, share for longtime butler

(L-R) Samir Shantilal Somaiya, CMD, and Naresh Khetan, CFO, Godavari Biorefineries (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Godavari Biorefineries IPO closes today: 0.59x subscription, GMP up 4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon