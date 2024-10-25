Business Standard
Godrej Properties set to undertake luxury residential project in Gurugram

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

With estimated revenue potential of over Rs 5,500 cr

Godrej Properties announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder and has secured the Letter of Intent to develop a group housing plot at Golf Course Road in Gurugram through an e-auction conducted by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The plot, measuring 7.5 acres is located in the prestigious Golf Course Road micro-market and will offer a development potential of over 1.7 million square feet, comprising of luxury residential apartments of varied configurations, with an estimated revenue potential in excess of Rs 5,500 crore. In FY24, GPL acquired two prime parcels measuring 5.15 acres and 2.76 acres in the Golf Course Road micro-market from HSVP through auction and plans to launch both these projects in the current financial year. The estimated revenue potential of GPL's developable land on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon is in excess of USD 1.5 billion.

 

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

