Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 5.91% Government Security 2028 for a notified amount of ₹9,000 crore, (ii) 6.28% Government Security 2032 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore, (iii) 7.24% Government Security 2055 for a notified amount of ₹7,000 crore and (iv) 6.98% GOI SGrB 2054 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on October 31, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security, RBI stated.

 

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

