Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen steadies near 152 per dollar; eyes on BOJ policy stance

Yen steadies near 152 per dollar; eyes on BOJ policy stance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Japanese yen strengthened to around 152 per dollar on Tuesday, rebounding from near eight-month lows as markets awaited the meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump. The talks are expected to focus on trade and defense ties, while comments from a Japanese minister vowing to monitor yen weakness also lent support. Investors now look to the Bank of Japans policy meeting, where rates are likely to stay unchanged but discussions may begin on future hikes as tariff risks ease.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR extends decline to two-week low

INR extends decline to two-week low

Mphasis achieves NABCB-accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for AI excellence

Mphasis achieves NABCB-accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for AI excellence

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities; South Korea's GDP up 1.7% YoY in Q3

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities; South Korea's GDP up 1.7% YoY in Q3

Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon