Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 34,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.02% GS 2031 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, (ii) 7.23% GS 2039 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore and (iii) 7.46% GS 2073 for a notified amount of Rs 11.000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on August 16, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.