Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Government policies provide enabling framework for industries to adopt path of sustainability

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Satyendra Kumar, Director, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Govt of India while addressing the FICCI's 8th edition of International Sustainability Conclave 2024, urged the industry, being an important and capable stakeholder, to be at the forefront of organizing itself and communicating the progress made in the sustainability journey over all these years. Kumar further stated that the government policies and laws are already in place which is providing an enabling framework for the industries to adopt the path of sustainability. He also stated that the industry must also come forward to identify the challenges and gaps in the policies for the overall implementation of the rules.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RITES gains on bagging Rs 67-cr LoA

Union Forest Minister Gave Away 'Eco Warrior Awards 2023', India's First Ever Dedicated Awards Show For Indian Forest Service Officers

Sun Pharmaceutical included in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Biocon features in S&amp;P's Sustainability Yearbook 2024

India's New Market for 'Green Credits': A Promising Initiative for Environmental Sustainability Insight by LIBF India

Indices trim gains; realty shares in demand; VIX drops 5.64%

India's Manufacturing Sector Leads Overall Private Sector Growth

INR flips back from two month low as US Fed punctures dollar rally

All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural Labourers Remains Steady

Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon