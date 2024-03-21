Government policies provide enabling framework for industries to adopt path of sustainability

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Satyendra Kumar, Director, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Govt of India while addressing the FICCI's 8th edition of International Sustainability Conclave 2024, urged the industry, being an important and capable stakeholder, to be at the forefront of organizing itself and communicating the progress made in the sustainability journey over all these years. Kumar further stated that the government policies and laws are already in place which is providing an enabling framework for the industries to adopt the path of sustainability. He also stated that the industry must also come forward to identify the challenges and gaps in the policies for the overall implementation of the rules.