All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural Labourers Remains Steady

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Laborers and Rural Laborers (Base: 1986-87=100) remained steady in February 2024, with figures of 1258 and 1269, respectively. There was a varied pattern observed in the indices of constituent States. In the case of CPI-AL, eight states experienced a decline, while for CPI-RL, this downward trend was observed in seven states. Additionally, two states witnessed no change in their index. The month-to-month inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL were recorded at 7.43% and 7.36% in February 2024 showing a decrease from 7.52% and 7.37% in January 2024 respectively.
First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

