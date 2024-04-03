Government taking necessary steps to ensure that electricity demand in summer season is met

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the electricity demand in the upcoming summer season is met. To ensure this, the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R. K. Singh has held a series of meetings, emphasizing the need for ensuring Zero load shedding during the summer season. In a meeting held in the Ministry in 3rd week of March this year, it was stressed that adequate advance planning should be done by all stakeholders, so as to prevent a situation in which one state has surplus power while another state faces power shortages. The Union Minister has yet again reviewed the power capacity status of all thermal power plants experiencing partial outages, with the aim of ensuring maximum availability of thermal capacity on bar. It was informed that the quantum of capacity under partial outages has come down and measures have been suggested in order to further reduce them.