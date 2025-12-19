Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capital Market News

Government to develop a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Union Government has approved plans to develop a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore, a move expected to give a significant push to coastal shipping, maritime tourism and waterfront-led urban development in the country's financial capital. The proposed 'Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina' has been cleared by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in line with the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating global-standard tourism destinations and strengthening India's maritime economy.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal has noted that approval of the 'Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina' marks an important step in our efforts to strengthen coastal shipping and maritime tourism. The project will create world-class infrastructure, open the waterfront for public use, encourage private investment and generate new employment opportunities. It will help position Mumbai as a global maritime tourism hub while advancing India's broader blue economy goals.

 

The project will be implemented through a hybrid development model, under which the Mumbai Port Authority will invest about Rs 470 crore to construct the core marina infrastructure on an EPC basis, while a private operator will develop onshore facilities with an estimated investment of ₹417 crore. The ministry has approved the port authority's investment, and tenders have been floated, with bids scheduled to close on Dec. 29, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

