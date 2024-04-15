Government to operationalize gas-based power plant to meet high electricity demand during summer

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

In order to help meet the high electricity demand in the country during the summer season, the Government of India has decided to operationalize gas-based power plants. To ensure maximum power generation from Gas-Based Generating Stations, the Government has issued directions to all Gas-Based Generating Stations under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003 (under which the appropriate government may specify that a generating company shall, in extraordinary circumstances operate and maintain any generating station in accordance with the directions of that Government). A significant portion of the Gas-Based Generating Stations (GBSs) is currently unutilized, primarily due to commercial considerations. The order under Section 11, which is on similar lines as done for imported-coal-based power plants, aims to optimise the availability of power from Gas-Based Generating Stations during the ensuing high demand period. The order shall remain valid for generation and supply of power from May 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024.