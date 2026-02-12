Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.82% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance declined 23.33% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 88.82% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.871.5288.1582.891.822.221.822.221.381.80

