BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 24.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 24.20% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 81.11% to Rs 29.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.29.3416.2014.4221.794.753.984.533.753.492.81

