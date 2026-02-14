Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.54% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Goyal Associates declined 83.87% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 68.54% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.280.8928.5740.450.070.340.050.310.050.31

