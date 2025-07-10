Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GP Eco Solutions hits the roof after bagging Rs 121-cr solar order

GP Eco Solutions hits the roof after bagging Rs 121-cr solar order

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

GP Eco Solutions India hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 541.80 after the company announced that it had secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 121.29 crore for a solar power project.

According to an exchange filing, the order was awarded by Welkin Renewable India and involves the development of a ground-mounted, grid-connected solar power plant with a cumulative capacity of 24 MWac / 31.67 MWdc. The project will be located in the state of Punjab, India, and will be executed under the Open Access Captive Metering Arrangement. It is scheduled for commissioning by 31 March 2026.

Under the terms of the contract, GP Eco Solutions India will be responsible for providing comprehensive EPC services, including engineering, design, procurement, supply, installation, erection, testing, commissioning, and final handover of the project.

 

The company also clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties. Neither the promoter, the promoter group, nor any group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding entity.

GP Eco Solutions India is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of solar plants and the trading of electrical goods, solar plants, and ancillary products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Krystal Integrated hits the roof on securing Rs 20-cr facility management contract for JPNI airport

Krystal Integrated hits the roof on securing Rs 20-cr facility management contract for JPNI airport

JTL Industries commissions new ERW pipe manufacturing

JTL Industries commissions new ERW pipe manufacturing

Desco Infratech gains on bagging Rs 2-cr of order

Desco Infratech gains on bagging Rs 2-cr of order

Japanese markets ended lower amid uncertainty over tariffs

Japanese markets ended lower amid uncertainty over tariffs

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.48%

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.48%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon