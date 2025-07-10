Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JTL Industries commissions new ERW pipe manufacturing

JTL Industries commissions new ERW pipe manufacturing

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

JTL Industries announced a significant capacity expansion initiative with the planned commissioning of a new Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipe manufacturing line, specifically targeted to serve the ASTM/API-grade pipe market.

The new line will enable JTL to manufacture pipes in the following specifications: h

- Round pipes: 6 to 20 (168 mm OD to 508 mm OD) h

- Square sections: 130 mm x 130 mm to 400 mm x 400 mm h

- Rectangular sections: 100 mm x 160 mm to 300 mm x 500 mm h

- Thickness range: 4 mm to 16 mm

This facility will add a substantial annual capacity of 3,00,000 MTPA, strengthening JTLs position in the value-added and high-strength steel pipe segments. The new line is scheduled to be fully installed and operational within 12 months.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Desco Infratech gains on bagging Rs 2-cr of order

Japanese markets ended lower amid uncertainty over tariffs

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.48%

JTL Inds jumps on expansion plan

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

