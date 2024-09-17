Business Standard
GPT Infraprojects wins Rs 204 cr project of South Eastern Railway

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
GPT Infraprojects has received an contract of Rs 204 crore for Construction of Road Over Bridge (3 lane) with bridge proper (1x30m Composite Girder +1x60m Bow String Girder + 1x30m Composite Girder) and Bridge Approaches (17x24.6mPSC Girder + 3x20.6m PSC Girder) at Km: 15/22-24 in lieu of LC No. 13 between Andul-Sankrail Station and construction of Road Over Bridge (2 lane) with Bridge proper (1x18mComposite Girder + 1x60m Bow String Girder + 1x36m Composite Girder) and Bridge Approaches (18x25.36m PSC Girder + 2x10.0m RCC slab) at Km: 23/17-19 In Lieu of L.C No. 18 between NalpurBauria Stations of Howrah-Kharagpur section under the jurisdictionof Dy CE/Con/Garden Reach, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

