Torrent Power receives LoI for 1500 MW pumped hydro storage project

From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.( Torrent Power has emerged as a successful bidder and has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.(MSEDCL) on 17 September 2024 for procurement of 1,500 MW/ 12,000 MWh Energy Storage Capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Project. Detailed Letter of Award will be issued by MSEDCL upon obtaining necessary approval from Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) in terms of the tender document on the quoted tariff. MSEDCL will procure energy storage capacity of 1,500 MW from pumped hydro storage project for a period of 40 years.

The Company plans to supply the storage capacity from its upcoming pumped hydro storage plant being set up in Raigad District, Maharashtra. Under the Pumped Hydro Energy Storage Facility Agreement (PHESFA), the Company shall make available to MSEDCL a contracted capacity of 1,500 MW capable of scheduled discharge of 8 hours (with maximum continuous 5 hours) per day. The input energy for charging shall be provided by MSEDCL.

